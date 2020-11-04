1/1
Alden Leon Miller
1934 - 2020
Alden Leon Miller was born December 15, 1934 in Manti, Utah to Alden and Zella Ella Miller. He passed away November 1, 2020 in Murray, Utah. Married for 65 years to Dora Ann Miller.
Leon grew up at the base of his beloved Manti Mountains and developed a love for hunting and camping with his brothers and friends. He instilled that love and respect for nature in his children and grandchildren. He graduated from Manti High School and LDS Seminary. He served in the national Guard. After graduating he moved to SLC and worked his entire career in the trucking industry. After retiring he worked part-time at Murray High School as a custodian. He was voted favorite custodian by the students.
He served in many church callings including serving as Bishop. He was loved by ward members for being so kind and compassionate. He always had a smile, a kind word or jest greeting friends or employees at the grocery store, gas station or getting his car serviced. He had many loves aside from the outdoors. He was most passionate about his family, saying any storm could be weathered as a family. All are welcome in his world.
He loved babies, dessert and coca cola. He made the best "secret" ice cream and never got around to sharing the recipe. He had friendly rivalries with friends regarding BYU vs U of U - Go Blue! He was a passionate gardener who taught that there is only one way to plant a tomato plant and cut the lawn. He was the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved by all and will be missed by family and friends.
He loved the Savior and often talked of looking forward to seeing him one day. He fought a hard battle at the end and was reluctant to leave us. We are reassured that he was welcomed home with eager and excited family members who have gone ahead preparing his way. We know he is enfolded in their loving arms and is reunited with his infant son Darin and grandson Caden. Both, he has missed so very much. We know he was also met by a most loving and gracious, smiling Savior who welcomed him and acknowledged him as a good and faithful servant. Our Savior beckons us with his request to Come Follow Me. Dad did follow his entire life. Our mother says now, Dad is saying come follow him. We love and admire you so much dad. And one day for us it will be joyful as well.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S State Street, Murray, Utah. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at the Manti Cemetery, and will be live streamed. To watch service and leave online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Manti Cemetery
