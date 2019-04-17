Bountiful UT - Mel Carter, 83, took his last breath here on earth, with his wife by his side, April 11, 2019. He gave it his all and fought a good fight against cancer. Born October 2, 1935 to Alden Simeon and Josephine Cloe. Mel is survived by his wife Gladys Mollyann, His son Alden Lee, daughter Kimberlee Dawn (Michael) Shirley, and his two amazing grandkids, Haylee and Wyatt Shirley. He is also survived by his two sisters Beverlee (Fred) Campbell and Darla (Gordon) Kelly. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends as well. Mel was preceded in death by son Shawn Lee, father Alden Simeon, mother, Josephine Cloe, and his nephew Jim Kelly.

A viewing will be held Thursday April 18 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful UT. Funeral services will take place Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing an hour prior at the North Canyon 5th Ward, 2505 South Davis Blvd. Bountiful, UT. Interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East 7800 South, Salt Lake City, UT. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019