Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aleen Dubray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aleen Jorgensen Dubray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aleen Jorgensen Dubray Obituary
Aleen Jorgensen Dubray
1940 ~ 2019
Aleen Jorgensen Dubray beloved wife, mother, and grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father on July 2nd 2019 in Midvale, Utah. She was 79
Aleen was born and raised on a farm in Wellington, Utah. It's there that she met her forever partner, Ferno Lee Dubray and raised four children. Ferno and Aleen travel the western state and Lived life to the fullest. They had 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.