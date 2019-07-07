|
|
Aleen Jorgensen Dubray
1940 ~ 2019
Aleen Jorgensen Dubray beloved wife, mother, and grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father on July 2nd 2019 in Midvale, Utah. She was 79
Aleen was born and raised on a farm in Wellington, Utah. It's there that she met her forever partner, Ferno Lee Dubray and raised four children. Ferno and Aleen travel the western state and Lived life to the fullest. They had 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019