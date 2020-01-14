|
Alene A. Black
1921 ~ 2020
Alene A. Black died peacefully 10 January 2020 in Herriman, Utah. She was born 29 April 1921 in Tooele, Utah, the daughter of Willard G. and Lydia Tuttle Atkin. Her younger years were spent in Tooele where she graduated from Tooele High School and worked at the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. While serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission, she met her husband, Wallace. They were married 7 September 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. She gave devoted service in the Church for many years. She and her husband served in the Dublin, Ireland mission after he retired. She was a loving mother with high hopes and expectations for her family.
She is survived by her children: Anthony (Nancy), Wayne (Rosita), Kreg (Betty), Bruce (Debra), Ruth Syme (Bruce); brother: Thomas; sister: Annie Harvey; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters: Elva, Clara, Telma, Mary, Lydia, Cynthia; brothers: Maughan, Sidney, Willard; granddaughter: Megan Syme; great grandson: Nicholas Black.
The family is grateful for the kind care given by the staff of the assisted living center in Herriman and by Hospice.
Services will be held Thursday, 16 January, at 11 am in the Magna Stake Center, 3084 S. 8400 W., Magna. Friends may call Wednesday, 6 - 8 pm at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 West 2700 South, Magna or from 10:00 to 10:45 am Thursday at the church. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 14, 2020