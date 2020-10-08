Alene Janette Watkins Forbes
1931 - 2020
Alene Janette Watkins Forbes, age 89, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah. Alene Janette Watkins Forbes, was born on February 4, 1931 to Gareld Watkins and Thelma Shoell in Provo, Utah.
After graduating from Columbia High School, Mom attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a major in Nutrition in 1952. Mom met Homer Robins Forbes from Layton, Utah at BYU and married him for time and all eternity on June 3, 1952 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Alene and Homer raised seven children: Linda, Stephen, Carolene, Suzanne, Margaret, David, and Julee.
Mom had a vibrant, positive personality and a wonderful sense of humor. She adored her children and she also expected much from them.
After retirement, Alene and Homer built a home in the Sierra Mountains of Volcano, California that they enjoyed for many years. They enjoyed serving a mission together in Auckland, New Zealand for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They also enjoyed traveling to new places and visited over fifty countries around the world.
In addition, there were many family gatherings and incredible family memories made in Alaska, Lake Tahoe, and Volcano, and Mom loved the annual summer Lake Powell houseboat trip.
Alene was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully and enjoying service in many callings.
She is survived by her children: Linda's husband Robert Crowther, Stephen (Mary Faith) Forbes, Carolene Cook, Suzanne (Steven) Roberts, Margaret Gibson, David (Gretchen) Forbes, and Julee (Todd) Koplin, thirty-two grandchildren; and fifty-three great-grandchildren. Her sister Marylin survives her. Mom is preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister Janice, her husband Homer, her daughter Linda Crowther, son in law Paul Cook, and her great grandchildren Jaycee Forbes, Ezra Cook, and Evelyn Gibson.
A viewing will be held Sunday, October 11th from 5-7 PM at Jenkins Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan. The funeral will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Grove Creek Chapel 500 N. 700 E. Pleasant Grove, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 prior to the funeral. Burial will be at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with a luncheon afterwards at the chapel in Pleasant Grove. For a full obituary or to leave online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distance.