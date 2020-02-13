|
Alexander Gerardo Rangel
1994 - 2020
Lehi, UT- Alexander Gerardo Rangel, age 25, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Lehi, UT. He was born on February 16, 1994 in Fairfax, VA to Joseph G. Rangel and Lori L. Kisan. Alex is survived by his parents, sister Alyssa and 7 half siblings, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing will take place February 15, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood RD., West Jordan, UT, 84123 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment is to follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2020