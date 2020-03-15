Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map

Alfred Brent Christenson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Brent
Christenson
"BUD"
Alfred "BUD" Brent Christenson, born on January 14, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away at his home March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
Bud spent his entire life in the Salt Lake City area. In addition to working and playing hard, he had the luck of the Irish. He loved his dog Cody. Bud was always on the move; flying his plane, boating at Lake Powell, driving his RZR, spending time at his cabin, spending time in Parker, AZ, spending time in Mexico, playing chess with family, and hanging out with his rotary friends doing service projects. Bud proudly served his country in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. To say our father touched lives and influenced others would be a complete understatement. We love you Dad!
Bud is survived by his children: Holly (Michael) Frizzell, Todd Christenson, Darren (Sherrie) Christenson, Drew (Jennifer) Christenson, Dave (Amy) Bain; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bud also leaves behind his two brothers, Bert Christenson and Bruce (June) Christenson. The Three Amigos are now down to two. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Bert Sr and Blanche Christenson; and son, Michael Lance Christenson.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
We wish to send special thanks and love to the medical staff at the VA Hospital of Salt Lake City. We also want to send a special thanks to the entire Hospice CNS team and Danville Support Services for helping us all during the transition. The countless doctors, nurses, and aides were incredible. You helped our father and family much during this difficult time! We want to recognize all his friends, from the nurse he "just about trained" to his life-long friends. Lastly, we want to thank his dedicated employees for their tolerance of his cantankerous ways when he would say, "I don't pay you to think", or writing "Make damn sure you put it back, Bud says!!!"
We love you Pops, give our brother, Mike a hug from us.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -