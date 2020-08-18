1/1
Alfred Gene Dye 90, completed his life, August 14, 2020 in Holladay, Utah. He was born in Blevins, Arkansas January 8, 1930 to Albert Grant Dye and Jewel Mildred Loe. He married Florence Wright in the Salt Lake Temple on September 12, 1951. Florence passed away on April 17, 2016. He served in the USAF as 1st Lieutenant in Brian, Texas. They had their first child Marc there, and would move to Holladay, Utah to have five others. Al was a convert to the LDS Church at age 16. He served in many capacities but mostly the Scouts. He earned his Wood-badge training, and awarded a Silver Beaver. He loved the Gospel, the scriptures, temples, and Family History. He was a CPA and Internal Auditor; receiving his B.S. at Cal. Berkeley early in life. He worked in private firms, his own business, taught at Utah Tech, over seas, but mostly for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints auditing temples and traveling the world on various assignments. He loved his family, never giving up on their successes.

Al is survived by his children: Marc (Michelle), Jeannie, Carol (Paul) Tezak, James (Debbie), Marian (Scott) Andersen, and Sheri. He has 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by Florence, his parents, in-laws, and granddaughter, Morganne.
A private funeral service will be held in his honor for the family Wednesday, August 19th at 2:00 pm and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WasatchLawnMemorial.
Please visit www.WasatchLawn.com for more information. Internment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2020.
