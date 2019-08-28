|
|
Alfred Eugene Wilson
1936 ~ 2019
Alfred Eugene Wilson (Gene), Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Toy Maker passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. Born July 4, 1936 in Provo, Utah.
A viewing will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, 11:00 am at the LDS Westland 2nd Ward, 7171 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:45 am. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 28, 2019