|
|
Alfred Barnes Hunter
1941 ~ 2020
Alfred Barnes Hunter passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at his home in West Jordan, Utah after many years of fighting multiple myeloma and heart disease. He was born on April 12, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alfred Walker and Francis Barnes Hunter.
Al will be laid to rest in the South Jordan City Cemetery in a private family service. The family would like to thank the countless friends and family members who have so generously donated their time, love and kindness. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at The Utah Cancer Center, the many doctors and nurses in the ER and the Telemetry Unit at Jordan Valley Hospital, Dr. Sborov and his incredible team at The Huntsman Cancer Center and the wonderful people at Symbii Hospice.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 26, 2020