Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Olschewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Otto Olschewski


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Otto Olschewski Obituary
1930 ~ 2019
Alfred Otto Olschewski, 89, died Sunday December 1, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at home. Alfred was born in Brooklyn, New York, the oldest of six children, moving to Salt Lake City in June 1941. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict; graduated from the University of Utah (Engineering) and had a successful career at UDOT. Alfred married Brunhilde Fritz and raised a wonderful family including eleven children, eighty-eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In January 2015 he married Martha with whom he found loving companionship and a partner for his remaining years. Preceded in death by Brunhilde and Darlene; he is survived by his brother; Samuel, his sisters Mildred, Esther, Ruth Ann, Lucy; his children, many relatives, family and friends. He was a devoted friend and father to all who knew him. Many will remember Alfred for his talented piano playing; there was no one who could make a hymn sound as ethereal as he could. His love for the Gospel was ever abundant in all he did, and his example of living life for the Lord will be missed by all. Private family funeral services were held December 6, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary Chapel. Interment was at Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -