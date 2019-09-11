|
|
Alfred William Walker
1930~2019
On September 9, 2019 our beloved father, Papa, brother, and friend, Alfred William Walker, passed away with family by his side.
Al (the youngest of three brothers), was born on August 3, 1930 in Lewisville, Idaho to Paul and Helen Walker. He was named after his grandfather, Alfred William Ball (having been born in his grandfather's home on his grandfather's birthday). Al was raised in Pocatello, Idaho where he attended grade school, junior high school, and graduated from high school. He attended Idaho State University and completed his college education at the University of Idaho where he earned a degree in Forestry.
Al served proudly as an officer in the United States Navy, appointed for duty on the U.S.S. Thomas Jefferson and the U.S.S. Castor.
While working for the U.S. Forest Service in St. Anthony, Idaho, Al met the love of his life, DeAnne Catmull. Al and DeAnne were married on June 17, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Al's career with the U.S. Forest Service included assignments on the Targhee, Sawtooth, Bridger, and Wasatch-Cache National Forests. From 1998 to 2000, Al and DeAnne served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They spent their remaining years living in Star Valley, Wyoming, and Bountiful, St. George, and Fruit Heights, Utah.
Al channeled his artistic talents into leatherwork, oil painting and the carving of beautiful wooden ducks, geese, and shore birds. He enjoyed building things, golfing with friends, and spending time with his family in Star Valley. He had a love for history, nature, and the outdoors. By his own admission he was lacking in musical ability; however, he was blessed with the gift of appreciating good music and loved to listen to DeAnne play the piano and his family sing or play their instruments. Above all else, Al valued time with his wife and family.
Al is survived by his children, Greg Walker (Laurie), Lesli Suzanne Gray (Eric), Scott Hansen (Nancy) and his brother, Van Walker. He has 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, DeAnne Walker, his parents, Paul and Helen Walker, his brother, Paul Dean Walker Jr., and his daughter, Paulette Hansen (Scott).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 am at the Mountain Road Chapel located at 901 S. Mountain Rd., Fruit Heights, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St, Farmington, UT. A viewing will also be held prior to the funeral services from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Online guest book www.russonmortuary.com
We will miss him greatly, but are thankful for his life, his example, and his love that he has shared with all of us.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019