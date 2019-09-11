Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Mountain Road Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountain Road Chapel
901 S. Mountain Rd.
Fruit Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred William Walker


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred William Walker Obituary
Alfred William Walker
1930~2019
On September 9, 2019 our beloved father, Papa, brother, and friend, Alfred William Walker, passed away with family by his side.
Al (the youngest of three brothers), was born on August 3, 1930 in Lewisville, Idaho to Paul and Helen Walker. He was named after his grandfather, Alfred William Ball (having been born in his grandfather's home on his grandfather's birthday). Al was raised in Pocatello, Idaho where he attended grade school, junior high school, and graduated from high school. He attended Idaho State University and completed his college education at the University of Idaho where he earned a degree in Forestry.
Al served proudly as an officer in the United States Navy, appointed for duty on the U.S.S. Thomas Jefferson and the U.S.S. Castor.
While working for the U.S. Forest Service in St. Anthony, Idaho, Al met the love of his life, DeAnne Catmull. Al and DeAnne were married on June 17, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Al's career with the U.S. Forest Service included assignments on the Targhee, Sawtooth, Bridger, and Wasatch-Cache National Forests. From 1998 to 2000, Al and DeAnne served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They spent their remaining years living in Star Valley, Wyoming, and Bountiful, St. George, and Fruit Heights, Utah.
Al channeled his artistic talents into leatherwork, oil painting and the carving of beautiful wooden ducks, geese, and shore birds. He enjoyed building things, golfing with friends, and spending time with his family in Star Valley. He had a love for history, nature, and the outdoors. By his own admission he was lacking in musical ability; however, he was blessed with the gift of appreciating good music and loved to listen to DeAnne play the piano and his family sing or play their instruments. Above all else, Al valued time with his wife and family.
Al is survived by his children, Greg Walker (Laurie), Lesli Suzanne Gray (Eric), Scott Hansen (Nancy) and his brother, Van Walker. He has 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, DeAnne Walker, his parents, Paul and Helen Walker, his brother, Paul Dean Walker Jr., and his daughter, Paulette Hansen (Scott).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 am at the Mountain Road Chapel located at 901 S. Mountain Rd., Fruit Heights, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St, Farmington, UT. A viewing will also be held prior to the funeral services from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Online guest book www.russonmortuary.com
We will miss him greatly, but are thankful for his life, his example, and his love that he has shared with all of us.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now