1964 ~ 2019

Alice Anne Warner Johnson, daughter of Susan and Terry Warner, was born on March 9, 1964, in New Haven, Connecticut. Second oldest of ten children, Alice grew up serving others. She loved being a big sister, and she developed a particular closeness to her older brother, David. She taught herself to read by examining posters in shops and at the library. With but a few lessons, she taught herself to play the piano, the cello, and to sing beautifully. Composing music and leading choirs were two of her many gifts. As a child, she was one of the original cast members of the stage production, "Saturday's Warrior." She won second place in the nation in the Voice of Democracy speech contest as a high school student at Provo High, where she was a Sterling Scholar. She attended Brigham Young University as a Kimball Scholar, taking time off to service a mission for her church in Taiwan.

Upon graduation and without a master's degree, she was hired by Monitor Company, a Boston international business consulting firm, where she rose quickly to the executive leadership of the firm. She loved her time at Monitor and in Boston. Many of her cherished friendships came to be during this period of her life.

She left Monitor to help her father start Arbinger Company. After moving the company from Boston to Salt Lake City, she met Paul Johnson, who would become her husband in 1996 in the Salt Lake City temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived the first ten years of their marriage in Lindon, Utah, where they enjoyed life among dear friends. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998. Four beautiful, talented children came to Alice and Paul in Lindon, two of whom were born after her MS diagnosis because of her great faith in God's promises to her.

In 2006, the Johnson family moved to Eagle, Idaho. Alice was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1998. By 2015, she was bedridden. With help from devoted friends who would take dictation, she wrote books and composed music from her bed. She made many dear friends, as people from her church congregations, beloved caregivers, and others regularly provided comfort and companionship to her and her family.

She passed away on May 13, 2019, in her Eagle home surrounded by her family. Alice leaves a legacy of love for Jesus Christ, His Church, her family, and her many cherished friends.

Alice is survived by her husband, Paul E. Johnson; her children, Susannah Jane, Katherine Claire, Samuel Paul, and Mary Alice; and her parents, C. Terry and Susan L. Warner, and her nine siblings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 1:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1133 N. Park Ln., in Eagle. Visitations will be held Friday, May 17, from 6:00-7:30pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, and also from 12:00-12:45pm before the funeral service at the church. Interment will follow the services at 4:00pm at Pioneer Cemetery, Boise.

Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary