|
|
Alice Thompson
1921 ~ 2019
Alice Arlene Rohrbach Thompson, our angel mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. Alice was born July 26, 1921 in Saginaw, Michigan, the second of four children born to Peter Philip Rohrbach and Ina Marine Dowis. She had a wonderful childhood and often spoke of the glorious summer days she spent at her German grandmother's farm in upstate Michigan. When she was just 13, her mother passed away and the family moved to East Lansing. Upon graduation from high school, she took a job as a secretary for an insurance company and used those skills later in her life as an administrative assistant for Mutual of Omaha. While volunteering with the USO, Alice met Clyde Thompson, an Air Corps serviceman. Following their marriage on January 11, 1946 they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Alice was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was baptized on December 26, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Alice has been a devoted and consecrated member of the Church and accepted every calling in her ward and stake with her characteristic enthusiasm, creativity, and commitment.
Her life was always centered around her two beloved children, Wes and Terri, and she adored her nine grandchildren. Each grandchild remembers shopping for school clothes with Grandma, receiving hand-painted Christmas ornaments every year, picking her raspberries, and eating ice cream bars on her back porch. She faithfully attended their ballgames, baptisms, and always remembered their birthdays. Alice took time to make sure each person in her life felt loved and special. She was the consummate ministering sister and could be found delivering her homemade muffins and soup to ill or lonely neighbors - even in her 90's. She tied hundreds of fleece quilts for the homeless and finished her last one the week before she died at age 98.
Alice leaves such a legacy of love. Her zest for life, wonderful sense of humor, and kindness to all endeared her to everyone she met. She was described by a grandchild as "a light that shines bright and never dims."
"Her children arise up, and call her blessed…" (Proverbs 31:28)
Alice is survived by her children, Wes Thompson (Becky) and Terri Thompson Isom (Steve), 9 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sons, Keith and Kent Thompson.
Her family would like to warmly thank the staff and medical personnel at The Abbington assisted living facility and Bristol Hospice for their tender care of Alice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Olympus 3rd Ward chapel, 4100 South Camille Street (2485 East). Friends and family are invited to visit Friday evening 6:00-7:30 pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at HolbrookMortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 26, 2019