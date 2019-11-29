|
Alice Bennett Gerber
1929 ~ 2019
Alice Bennett Gerber, at the age of 90, graduated from this life and was reunited with her sweetheart on November 24, 2019. Alice was born on October 24, 1929 in Kaysville, Utah as the final addition to the family of Frank Parker and Elva Jane Hodson Bennett. She never went without but intimately experienced the Great Depression and World War II. As a very young child, Alice learned to work hard, alongside her brothers, sisters and parents.
Alice had a strong and unwavering testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, serving in many callings throughout her life. When she was 21, Alice was called to serve in the Texas/Louisiana Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While there, she met a handsome elder, Arthur Gordon Gerber, whom she eventually married on February 27, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in California for a short time where Art worked in the Los Angeles Temple as Assistant Recorder. For most of their married life, however, they lived in Kaysville, Utah where they were blessed to raise six daughters, one son and two foster daughters.
Alice was a proud Dart, graduating from Davis High School in 1947. She worked for 40 years at Barnes Banking Company in Kaysville, where she later retired. She loved her coworkers, customers and the industry. After retiring, Art and Alice served an LDS mission in Nigeria and then settled in the warmth of St George, Utah.
When they returned from Nigeria, Alice began caring for Art, who valiantly fought Parkinson's disease until he lost that battle in 2012. It has been a long and lonely 7+ years for Alice, who was anxious to be hand-in-hand with her beloved Art again.
Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband Art; her parents; brothers Gerald, Marion, Golden, Ferren and sisters Mary and Fern. She is survived by her children: Artice, Wendy (Dave), Nancy (Wayne), Cindy (Felix), Robert, Lisa (Ken), Teresa, Eunice (Joseph), and Freda (Kenny). She is also survived by 33 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to all those who loved and ministered to Alice in her final years, months, days and hours - including the compassionate care of IHC Hospice. You made a difference.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Canyon View Stake Center, 2110 N. Main Street, Centerville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Monday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N Main Street, Kaysville, Utah, and Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019