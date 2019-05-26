Alice Dena Walker

Erickson

1924 - 2019

Dena Erickson returned to our Heavenly Father on May 21, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in November of 1924 to Roy and Ida Walker in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Jackson Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, graduated from South High School and attended LDS Business College. Dena developed a love of reading at an early age and often shared her vast knowledge and wisdom with others. She was an accomplished gardener and raised, then gifted many, with her perennial plants and near-perfect vegetables. She took pride in a beautiful home, well-manicured yard, and especially in her family. She loved and cared for her husband and two daughters, making sure they were safe, secure, and loved. As her family grew she extended her love to sons-in-law, grandchildren and their spouses, and great-grandchildren. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she worked in many capacities, sharing her testimony and her great love for our Father in Heaven and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dena married her sweetheart, Bob Erickson, in March of 1948 and their union was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. They spent 68 ½ happy years together.

She is survived by her daughters; Rolayne (John) Custino, Denise (Mark) Bowers, grandchildren: Jason (Kehaulani) Custino, Quinne Custino, Joshua (Ashley) Bowers, and Jeffrey (Nichelle) Bowers, three great grandsons; Koamalu and Kahiau Custino and Thad Bowers, with another on the way, brother, Robert Walker and many devoted nieces, nephews and friends.

Mom taught us about honesty, integrity, faith and fairness and showed us how to live a life of service and love. Special thanks to Susan and Yvonne for their loving care.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Grandview 3rd ward, 2930 South 2000 East, where friends and family can visit from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the funeral. Dedication of the grave will take place at the Heber City Cemetery at approximately 1:30 pm. Online messages and tributes for the family are available at www.holbrookmortuary.com



