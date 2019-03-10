Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Alice Elaine Day

Alice Elaine Day
1928 ~ 2019
Alice Elaine Day, 90, passed away peacefully March 7, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in American Fork, Utah on November 6, 1928 to Albert and Delilah Whipple Rowley.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy beginning at 11AM. A viewing will be held at the same location one hour prior to services. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For a full obituary and to share condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019
