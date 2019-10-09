Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Westland 2nd Ward building
7171 South 2700 West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Gilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Faye Massey Gilley


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Faye Massey Gilley Obituary
Alice Gilley
1944 ~ 2019
Alice Fay Massey Gilley passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born March 5, 1944 in Hansford, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11th, 11:00 a.m., at Westland 2nd Ward building, 7171 South 2700 West. Viewings will be held Thursday, October 10th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and prior to services at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now