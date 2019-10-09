|
|
Alice Gilley
1944 ~ 2019
Alice Fay Massey Gilley passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born March 5, 1944 in Hansford, West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11th, 11:00 a.m., at Westland 2nd Ward building, 7171 South 2700 West. Viewings will be held Thursday, October 10th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and prior to services at the church from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment, West Jordan City Cemetery. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 9, 2019