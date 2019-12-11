|
Alice Jean Edwards (Anderson),
July 1,1938 ~ Dec 9, 2019
Alice Jean Edwards (Anderson), age 81, passed away while surrounded by loving family on December 5, 2019, at her home in Highland Utah.
She was born July 1, 1938, in Moroni, Utah to Arthur (Bud) and Macel Anderson. Alice Jean was raised in Fountain Green, Utah and graduated from Moroni High School in 1956; and later earned her cosmetology license.
Alice Jean married Monte Edwards on June 24, 1960, and later sealed their marriage for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Monte is the love of her life, whom she has missed dearly since his passing in 2010. They were best friends, most often found together and were an example of caring for one and other.
Alice Jean was a kind and caring friend to many. She had an open door policy at her home where her friends and friends of her children were often found enjoying her hospitality. She had an empathetic listening ear and desire to lend aid wherever needed.
She worked as a hair stylist for over 25 years and also worked at the Salem Market and Big John's Craft Store. Customers came to know of her attentive, interested and knowledgeable care.
Alice Jean took special interest in those she met and came to know. She retained a keen ability to recount meaningful experiences with others from many years past. It was evidence of the ongoing concern she had for others as they continued in her thoughts.
"GG" and "Gma" loved her family and developed loving relationships with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed regular visits to their homes and visits from them in hers. She loved to laugh with and join in their silliness. Her character was gifted with a compassion and listening ear for them. Her heart was a place children and grandchildren found a non-judgmental safe harbor. We love her for all she taught us in word and deed.
We are grateful for Tonia and the care providers at First Choice Home and Hospice Health Care for their loving friendship. Alice Jean's family at Highland Glen will forever hold a prominent place in our hearts for their constant, patient and loving care.
She was preceded in death by husband Monte Edwards, grandson Trevor Bush and great grandson Brixton Gann. Arline Anderson (Johnny), her loving sister, passed away within days of Alice Jean's passing. Alice Jean is survived by brother Max (Nancy) Anderson, children Steve (Nan), Shane (Lisa), Staci (Daron Bush) and Shan (Emily), 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral and viewing services will be held at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel at 6151 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 am. Viewings will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, from 7 pm to 9 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 10:45 am. Interment at Fountain Green Cemetery at 3 pm on Saturday.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019