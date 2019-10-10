|
Alice M. Neilson
11/08/1923 ~ 10/07/2019
Alice Maughan Neilson, 95, passed away in West Jordan, Utah. She was born in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, to John Raymond Maughan and Lera Clark.
She married Frank Hyrum Neilson on June 14, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From that union, seven children were born: Dean, Irene, Margene, Norma, Dale, David and Paul.
Alice was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings during her life including Relief Society President, Primary Teacher, Organist, and in the Family Records Extraction Program where she found great satisfaction.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; and sons, Dean and Dale Neilson. She is survived by her children: Irene Jeppsen (Reese), Margene Assel (John), Norma King (Nick), David Hyrum (Rhonda), and Paul Raymond; daughters-in-law, Kathy and Brenda; 25 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; and brother, Clyde Maughan.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, UT from 6-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage 5th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6772 S. 3420 W., West Jordan, Utah, with a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, ID, at 12 noon on Monday, October 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 10, 2019