Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Midvale City Cemetery
471 West 7500 South
Midvale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Mazuran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice (Holt) Mazuran


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Holt Mazuran
1922 ~ 2019
Our beautiful precious mother and grandmother Alice Holt Mazuran of Midvale, Utah, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 at the age of 97. Daughter of Henry and Bertha Holt born September 13, 1922 in South Jordan Utah. Attended Jordan High School, Class of 1940. Married Joseph Mazuran February 8, 1943. A graveside service will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Midvale City Cemetery 471 West 7500 South, Midvale, Utah. Family and friends may visit Friday morning from 11-12 p.m. at Goff Mortuary 8090 S. State Street, Midvale. For full obituary and family condolences, please visit http://www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -