Alice Holt Mazuran
1922 ~ 2019
Our beautiful precious mother and grandmother Alice Holt Mazuran of Midvale, Utah, passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 at the age of 97. Daughter of Henry and Bertha Holt born September 13, 1922 in South Jordan Utah. Attended Jordan High School, Class of 1940. Married Joseph Mazuran February 8, 1943. A graveside service will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Midvale City Cemetery 471 West 7500 South, Midvale, Utah. Family and friends may visit Friday morning from 11-12 p.m. at Goff Mortuary 8090 S. State Street, Midvale. For full obituary and family condolences, please visit http://www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019