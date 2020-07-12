1/
Alice "Deanna" (Jacobsen) Wells
{ "" }
Alice "Deanna" Jacobsen Wells
07/02/1938~07/07/2020
Alice "Deanna" Jacobsen Wells passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ridgedale Ward, located at 3400 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, on Tuesday, July 14, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 15, at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
JUL
15
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Ridgedale Ward
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ridgedale Ward
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
