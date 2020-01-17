|
Alison Rae Bailey
May 7, 1955 ~ Jan 13, 2020
Born May 7th, 1955 in Salt Lake City, UT.
She returned to her heavenly home on January, 13th 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert LeeDale Bailey and her children, Sarah Bailey (John Stewart), Jennifer Nyberg , Joseph (Stephanie) Bailey, Racheal Bailey, Heather (Eric) Hedin and 15 grandkids and one great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and June Turnidge (Rawson), two sisters and one brother, and her son Samuel Lee Bailey.
Full obituary here https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Alison-Bailey/
Viewing will be Sunday, January 19th 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the LDS church (9386 south 4000 west) West Jordan, UT 84088
Funeral Services will be Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. at the same church, small viewing Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 17, 2020