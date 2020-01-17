Home

POWERED BY

Services
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS church
9386 south 4000 west
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS church
9386 south 4000 west
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
LDS church
9386 south 4000 west
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Rae Bailey


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alison Rae Bailey Obituary
Alison Rae Bailey
May 7, 1955 ~ Jan 13, 2020
Born May 7th, 1955 in Salt Lake City, UT.
She returned to her heavenly home on January, 13th 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert LeeDale Bailey and her children, Sarah Bailey (John Stewart), Jennifer Nyberg , Joseph (Stephanie) Bailey, Racheal Bailey, Heather (Eric) Hedin and 15 grandkids and one great grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and June Turnidge (Rawson), two sisters and one brother, and her son Samuel Lee Bailey.
Full obituary here https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Alison-Bailey/
Viewing will be Sunday, January 19th 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at the LDS church (9386 south 4000 west) West Jordan, UT 84088
Funeral Services will be Monday, January 20th at 11 a.m. at the same church, small viewing Monday at 10 a.m.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -