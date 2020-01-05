Home

Allen Dale Neathery


1935 - 2019
Allen Dale Neathery Obituary
Nov 9, 1935 ~ Dec 26, 2019
St George, Utah - Allen Dale Neathery 84, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away December 26, 2019, in St. George Utah from Aspiration Pneumonia after a fall and surgery to repair a broken hip. Born November 9th, 1935 in Gainesville, Texas to Chester and Bonnie Wheeler Neathery.
Allen was raised in Gainesville, Texas, after graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marines, and was stationed in Camp Pendleton, California. After leaving the military he lived in San Diego, where he met his sweetheart, Helga Wesemann, they were married on November 10, 1957 in Yuma, Arizona, and they moved to Salt Lake City in 1961. He was in the self-service gas station business before he went to work for Sears Roebuck & Co, in 1973. He retired from Sears after 26 years, and two years later they relocated to St. George, Utah. He enjoyed golfing, whether playing, or watching on T.V. They enjoyed going to Mesquite, NV. He was a season ticket holder for the Salt Lake Golden Eagles in the 1980's. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their activities. In his younger years he enjoyed cooking.
Survived by wife, Helga and his two children; Daughter Tammy Denver, Co, Jeff (Kellie), South Jordan, Ut, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren
Proceeded in death by his Daughter Lori Ann, Sons Gordon Dale, James Allen, who welcomed him home with open arms, his father, mother, sister, and brother.
Special thanks to the, Emergency Dept, ICU, and their staff at Intermountain Healthcare in St. George for their compassionate and excellent care.
You will be missed a great deal by your family. We hope you are enjoying your glorious reunion with your children. There is no end to our grief journey, because there is no end to our love for you.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his favorite charity, .
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222 for condolences and full obituary visit website www.pineviewmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020
