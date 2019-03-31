Home

Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9880 South 3100 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9880 South 3100 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Allen Eugene Hilton Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
Allen Eugene Hilton peacefully passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 6, 1927 in Alexander, Idaho. Most of his growing up years was in Battlecreek Canyon in Pleasant Grove, Utah. He married his eternal companion, Lida Ruth Patten, in the Salt Lake Temple. He is survived by six of his seven children: Allen E. Hilton II, Jeanette H. Pratt, Kent R. Hilton, Gary H. Hilton, Susan H. Wood and Joseph T. Hilton. His wife, Ruth and son, J Terry Hilton preceded him in death. There will be a public viewing from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 9880 South 3100 East, Sandy, Utah 84092. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 at 11:00am at the same location. More details and information can be reviewed at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019
