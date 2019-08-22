|
Allen Gee Brown
1936 ~ 2019
Allen Gee Brown passed away on August 20th, 2019. He was born July 9th, 1936 in Ogden, Utah to Mark and Zelda (Gee) Brown. He spent his early childhood in Santa Paula, California until the family moved back to Utah and eventually settled in the Parleys area of Salt Lake City. He attended East High School and graduated from the University of Utah, where he was affiliated with Kappa Sigma fraternity and made many life-long friendships. He served in the LDS British mission and as a private first-class in the U.S. Army. Allen fell in love with his neighbor, Judith Ann Juhlin, and after a fun-filled courtship the two were married April 13, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. Allen worked alongside his father at Mark Brown and Sons furniture and later owned and operated the Ethan Allen Gallery in Salt Lake City with his dad, his brother Mark, and brother-in-law, John.
Allen was beloved by all who knew him. He was a creative problem solver and had a special talent for making those he knew feel loved. He dedicated his life to quiet acts of service and cared for many friends, neighbors, and family members over the years. He enjoyed being a world-class scoutmaster and was notorious for midnight tromps through the campground draped in a bearskin rug to add excitement to the outings. He served as Bishop of the Cottonwood 14th ward where his kindness and generosity touched many lives. He made sure to call ward members on their birthday no matter where in the world he happened to be. He also served in the University of Utah 2nd Student Singles Stake for several years.
Allen had a quick wit, a green thumb, and an appreciation of music that carries on to his children and grandchildren. He was a talented artist, a skilled fisherman, and a lover of birds, nature, and wildlife. He is perhaps best remembered by friends and neighbors for driving his loud English sports cars whenever the weather would permit (and even a few times when it didn't).
Allen and Judy traveled extensively and spent many wonderful family vacations at Colter Bay and Jackson Hole, WY and San Diego, CA. They also enjoyed many adventures with the "Dang Good Bikers".
Grandpa Allie rarely missed a sports game, a school program or recital of his 16 grandkids. He made them each feel special and unique and loved to make them laugh.
Allen is survived by wife, Judy, daughters Laura (Terry) Miller, Jennifer Brown, Sarah (Brett) Hopkin, sons Jamie (Becky) Brown, Matthew (Crystal) Brown, 16 grandkids, and four great grand-children. Allen is also survived by brother Mark "Bill" (Ida Jean) Brown, sister Barbara (John) Watson, brother-in-law Gary (Marylynn) Juhlin, sister-in-law Nancy (Bruce) Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. Both Allen and Judy's parents precede him in death.
Funeral services for Allen will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 12:00 p.m. at the Cottonwood 14th meetinghouse at 2080 E. Donelson Lane, Salt Lake City, UT. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday evening, August 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cottonwood 14th meetinghouse, as well as Saturday morning from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Salt Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation or the .
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019