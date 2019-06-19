Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1441 W. 4630 S.
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Gene Riddle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen Gene Riddle Obituary
Allen Gene Riddle
1953 ~ 2019
Allen Gene Riddle entered this world on Father's Day, June 21, 1953 to Arnold Gene Riddle and Donna Jean Bassett. He died on Father's Day, June 16, 2019. He married "The Love of my Life," Debrah Williams on August 3, 1990. Preceded in death by his father Gene. He is survived by his wife, Debrah, mother Donna, brother Craig, children Heidi (KayLyn), Shellie (Destin), Evan (Kelly), Michael (Mindy), and 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Thursday, June 20, from 6-8 p.m. Goff Mortuary, 8090 State St., Midvale. At his request, a birthday celebration will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1441 W. 4630 S., Taylorsville, Friday, June 21, at 1:00 p.m., with a viewing one hour prior.
For a full obituary, go to: www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now