|
|
Allen H. Tanner
"A Gentle Man"
4/6/1926 ~ 4/9/2020
After 4 long years, our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, Uncle, and Friend left his earthly home to be reunited with his eternal sweetheart and companion, Raeola. Allen was the only child born to Vera Kate Allen (Strong) and Harold Knudsen Tanner. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Romney (Don) and Alana Hill; sister-in-law, Camille Bradley (Keith); two grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with live webcasting. To share online condolences and view the services, go to www.jenkins-soffe.com and click on the link in the obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 16, 2020