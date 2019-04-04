Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Allen Ricks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS Chapel
12988 So. 1300 W.
Riverton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Ricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Ray Ricks


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allen Ray Ricks
1933-2019
Allen Ray Ricks passed away March 31, 2019 after weeks of illness and difficulty. He was born in SLC, Utah to Walter and Katherine Ricks on July 25, 1933. Married to Pauline Cora Vander Werff on February 6, 1953.
We will miss him so much. He was such a good dad. Amazing sense of humor. He was a very hard worker and usually had two jobs, one with the SLC Fire Department (also an EMT), and one working construction or installing water softeners or windows etc. Built one of our homes doing almost all of the work himself. Veteran of the Korean War. Temple worker at the Jordan River Temple. He is the father of 8 children, 48 grandchildren and 68 great grandchildren. Glad he is with our mom after waiting 15 years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6th at 10 AM at the LDS Chapel 12988 So. 1300 W. Riverton, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton and one hour prior at the church. Interment Mona City Cemetery. For additional obituary see www.broomheadfuneralhome
logo

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now