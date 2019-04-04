Allen Ray Ricks

1933-2019

Allen Ray Ricks passed away March 31, 2019 after weeks of illness and difficulty. He was born in SLC, Utah to Walter and Katherine Ricks on July 25, 1933. Married to Pauline Cora Vander Werff on February 6, 1953.

We will miss him so much. He was such a good dad. Amazing sense of humor. He was a very hard worker and usually had two jobs, one with the SLC Fire Department (also an EMT), and one working construction or installing water softeners or windows etc. Built one of our homes doing almost all of the work himself. Veteran of the Korean War. Temple worker at the Jordan River Temple. He is the father of 8 children, 48 grandchildren and 68 great grandchildren. Glad he is with our mom after waiting 15 years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6th at 10 AM at the LDS Chapel 12988 So. 1300 W. Riverton, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton and one hour prior at the church. Interment Mona City Cemetery. For additional obituary see www.broomheadfuneralhome



