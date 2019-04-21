1953 ~ 2019

Allyson Fluckiger Lyle of Midway, Utah passed into eternity on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 65. She was born on August 5, 1953 in Stanford, California, graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School (a year early), and earned her English degree with Summa Cum Laude honors from St. Mary's College of California while her children were in school. She also won the Brother Leo Meehan Award for outstanding female student of the year.

She married Brad Lyle on June 15, 1974 in the Oakland California Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the couple enjoyed forty-four very active years together. She and Brad traveled and sailed all over the world, including the South Pacific, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and even the Baltic and North Seas on a catamaran crossing from Poland to Spain. She was also an avid skier, hiker, cyclist, golfer, scuba diver, and kayaker, a self-taught webmaster, a master gardener, a voracious reader, a devoted friend, a steadfast disciple, an active ordinance worker at the Provo Temple, and a beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Allyson is survived by her husband Brad; her sons Brock (Laura), Matt (Buffy), and Greg (Courtney); her grandchildren Bradley, Tommy, Barrett, Audrey, Steven, Robby, Andrew, Connor, and Allyson; her siblings Ann, Laine, Barbara, and Dona; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Nadine Fluckiger, and her brother Bryce Fluckiger.

A simple service celebrating Allyson's life will be held at the Midway Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1102 S Center St, Midway, Utah from 11 to 12 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, immediately preceded by a visitation from 9 to 10:30.

Donations may be made in her name to the Huntsman Cancer Center in lieu of flowers.

"She stood in the storm, and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails."

