Ruth Kingsbury

1942 ~ 2019

Alma Ruth Palmer Kingsbury, 76, of Magna, UT passed away on Monday May 20th, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at Touchmark Memory Care Center in Meridian, ID.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Nathan Palmer and Margaret Rosalie Bowman; one sibling, Albert Nathan Palmer Jr. ; and her only husband, Robert Biddulph Kingsbury.

Ruth was born in Denham Springs, LA, August 2, 1942. She moved to Salt Lake City, Ut in 1970. Ruth married Robert Biddulph Kingsbury February 12, 1982 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ruth inherited three children; Debra, Linda and Paul Kingsbury.

Ruth was a surgical technician (scrub nurse) at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City for 37 years. She was an excellent nurse! Ruth trained many people and loved her job helping people. Ruth was the neighborhood "911 call" - you called Ruth first to find out what needed to be done. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Ruth fulfilled many callings and was the first to be called to organize events and help anyone in need. Ruth was born Alma Ruth Palmer but went by Ruth or Ruthie her entire life. Ruth loved learning and she was an avid reader. She attended classes to learn new things and was fascinated by knowing something about everything.

Ruth was a force to be reckoned with when she was defending something or someone she believed in. There was nothing Ruth couldn't do once she set her mind to it. Ruth loved to dig in the dirt, wear wild hats, go fishing, and loved to tell stories. She lived an exemplary life doing good for many with her love and service.

It was fitting that her final words spoken in this life were, "I love you."

Survivors include: two Sisters, Margaret Huddleston and Randee Lane Palmer; three children: Debra Miller, Linda Gibbs, and Paul Kingsbury; grandchildren: KyLeigh Miller, Kelsey Miller, Madison Kingsbury, Jaxon Kingsbury, Greta Kingsbury, Grace Gibbs, Megan Gibbs, Wil Kingsbury, and Ava Kingsbury and numerous loved ones and family members.

Funeral services will be 11:30 am Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Magna Stake Center, 3084 S 8400 W, Magna Utah. Visitation will 10 - 10:45 am prior to services. Condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com

