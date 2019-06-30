Alma Koyle Simmons

1927 ~ 2019

Alma Koyle Simmons, age 92, passed away on June 26, 2019 after living a life full of love, generosity, and hard work. He was born April 3, 1927, in Bingham Canyon, UT to Koyle and Lavonda (Hansen) Simmons. He married Beverly (Hardcastle) Simmons, on April 17, 1953 in the SLC Temple. At age 13, Alma edited and published a Bingham neighborhood weekly newspaper. He faithfully served his country in the U. S. Army. He graduated from the U of U as an electrical engineer. He also attended an electrical and radio school in Chicago where he received honors. He worked as an electrical engineer for 35 years with Sperry UNIVAC in UT. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings and was a good leader for the youth. He had a gentle disposition, was kind, humble, patient, and a hard worker. He truly loved his wife, family, and friends. We will miss him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; his three children: Pamela Tanner Morgan (Blake), Debra Bowers (Dave), and Shauna Williams (Gar); 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean (Simmons) Oakeson; and son-in-law, Alan Tanner. Special thanks for help and loving care given by friends, family, Rocky Mountain Hospice, and Utah Nat. Guard Honors Group. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Mt. Jordan 3rd Ward chapel, 8950 S. 400 E., Sandy, UT. Viewing will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, UT, on Tuesday, July 2nd from 6:00-8:00 pm and Wednesday at the church prior to the funeral from 9:45-10:45 am. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery, 700 E. 9000 S., Sandy, UT 84070. Condolences and the extended obituary can be found at: www.goffmortuary.com.



Published in Deseret News from June 30 to July 1, 2019