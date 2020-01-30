|
Alma Richard Bishop
1961 - 2020
Alma Richard Bishop left this world in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Husband to Wanda Wesela, father of Andrew Vincent Knight and son of Gordon Taylor and Anna Kathryn Reynolds Bishop of Hinckley, UT. He was the eighth son and second to the youngest of 15 children. Alma is loved by everyone who knew him and will be sorely missed. Alma's calm demeanor, sobering insights, and respectful manner endeared him to all who met him.
Alma is survived by his wife Wanda of 35 years, son Andrew, siblings Eccles, Dale, Barbara, Don, Mary Ellis, Marsha, Paul, Melanie, Colleen, Linda, Max and Cindy and their spouses and children who made Alma a brother and an uncle. Alma goes to meet his mother, father and brothers Darnall and John. Blessings to Alma and all suffering from this terrible loss.
Services will be held at 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 4:30 - 6:30 pm prior to the services. Online condolences welcomed at larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 30, 2020