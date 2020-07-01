Almo B. Simmons
1933 - 2020
Almo B. Simmons ll
1933 ~ 2020
Almo B. Simmons ll, passed away on Friday, June 26th, in St. George, Utah. He was born on November 1, 1933, to Almo B. Simmons l, and Alene Cluff in Provo, Utah.
Almo graduated from Provo High, BYU and Rutgers University. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served a mission in Eastern Canada from 1954-56. He also served as a Bishop of the BYU 57th Ward. He worked with Walker Bank, which became First Interstate Bank and then Wells Fargo Bank. During those years he served as president of United Way and Kiwanis. He was mostly found in a banker white shirt and tie, but on occasion he was spiffy in his red plaid Bermuda shorts, with a tennis racket in his hand.
Almo married Rita Johnson in the Salt Lake Temple on October 6, 1960. He is survived by two sons, Robert (Nannette) of St. George, David of Niceville, Florida and one daughter, Mary Ann West of Kaysville. There are eight grandchildren, McKay (Belen), Taylor (Sini), Kailey, Bethany and Kylan Simmons and Danielle (Justin Anderson), Jacob (Hailee) and Tyler West plus 5 great-grandchildren. Those precious eight will miss playing "Chopsticks" with their Grandpa.
A graveside memorial service will be held in the Provo City Cemetery, located at 610 S State Street, at 2:00 on Thursday, July 2. Friends and family are invited to sign Almo's online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Provo City Cemetery
