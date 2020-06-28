Almon LeRoy Butterfield1936 ~ 2020Almon LeRoy Butterfield, our beloved husband, father, grandpa, friend and organ donor, returned to his Heavenly Father on June 19, 2020, ten days after his 65th wedding anniversary. We will miss him and the love he gave to our family. He had suffered from Alzheimer's and many other health problems. He might have been a small man, but he was a giant example of strength and success in conquering anything he chose to do.He was born October 5, 1936 in Murray, UT to Almon L. and Melba P. Butterfield. He married his high school sweetheart, LaNila Maynard, a fellow Jordan Beetdigger on June 9, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a talented artist and musician, and was a father to three daughters, Colette (Steve) Pehrson, Ann Andrews, Jileen Martin, and one son, Randall (Wendy) Butterfield. Roy always had time for everyone and his clients called him Mr. Fixit.He is survived by his wife LaNila, his brother Burton (Karen), two sisters Brenda, and June Miller, and his children, including nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Dona Mae King, and his two twin brothers Richard and Robert, both having died at birth, his parents and grandparents. "What a reunion!" Also surviving "Grandpa" were our precious five Paniaqua children - our special second family whose mother's illness put a burden on raising her babies.Roy was a member of the LDS Church and served as a bishop, which brought him great blessings. He was a temple worker at the Jordan River Temple and filled many callings throughout his life. He planned to serve a mission but a tractor accident at 15 years old crushed his back and leg, and also his dreams. Instead he became a highly successful businessman and president of his company, Progressive Reporting Agency, a truckers' licensing and accounting service. Many years later he sold the business and moved on to "Roy Butterfield Licensing Consulting," where his name was an icon in the industry. He did work for the LDS Church and friend Karl Malone.At his request, no funeral, only family for a private cremation. Special thanks to Heather, Sam, Ann and Mady for great care of Dad. Also, his son Randall and wife for keeping up Dad's yard, and his sister Colette, who has been invaluable, along with her sister Jil.