Aloha May Vietti

May 13, 1931 - June 6, 2019

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Aloha May Vietti, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Aloha was born in Vernal, Utah on May 13, 1931 to James Alfred and Hattie May Ellifritz Davis.

Aloha was raised with five brothers and two sisters on the family farm in Vernal. She met her sweetheart, John Antoni Vietti, in Vernal and they were married on May 28, 1949. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 8, 1973. Aloha and Johnny started their journey together living in Bonanza, Utah where they welcomed their first child Margerite Ann. Within a few years they moved to the Salt Lake Valley where Linda Mae and later Brett John joined their little family. Aloha was proud to be a mother and a homemaker, and was thrilled when she became a grandma. She and Johnny were the definition of supportive parents and grandparents, always attending baseball games, dance recitals, musical recitals, graduations and all events important to their family.

Aloha's favorite job was a homemaker, but she also worked at Gull Laboratories and ZCMI. She was a determined and hard worker with many talents. She served dutifully in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including working in the Jordan River Temple for many years.

Aloha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny; daughters Margerite Gollaher and Linda Buttars; son-in-law James Gollaher; her parents; and all of her siblings. Aloha is surely having a happy and joyous reunion on the other side of the veil. Aloha is survived by her son Brett (Allyson) Vietti; son-in-law Randy Buttars; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday June 14, 2019 at the Harvest Park Ward, 3671 South Oldham Street in West Valley City. Services will begin at 11:00 with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.

Published in Deseret News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary