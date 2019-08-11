|
|
Alonzo Dickson Freeman (Dick)
1930 ~ 2019
Dick was born July 27, 1930 to Violet Dickson and Alonzo Hamblin Freeman and died the morning of August 9, 2019.
For many years Dick worked with his father on his sheep ranch. He retired from a long career at Kennecott Copper. He enjoyed traveling and spent countless hours outdoors riding ATV's with his wife Carol (Carolyn) and watching trains, which brought him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley, brothers Gail Freeman, Arlin Freeman and Carolyn's daughter Becky Sue Griffin. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Freeman, children/step children: Dixie (Mike) Glover, Gene (Kristie) Freeman, Kevin (Debbie) Freeman, Paula (Scott) Terry, Jay (Mei-Dai) Griffin, David (Valorie) Griffin, Sherri (John) Elder and Kevin (Sherry) Griffin, siblings: LaRita Vargas, Carmen Freeman, Flora Anthony, LaDean Freeman and Shauna Cullimore, sister-in-law Karalynn Freeman and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton 19th Ward, 12691 S. 3600 W. Riverton, UT 84065, with a viewing prior from 9:00-10:45 A.M. Interment at the Herriman City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019