Alta Priscilla Bird Bettridge
1924 ~ 2020
Alta Priscilla Bird Bettridge, 95, passed away peacefully in her home on February 29, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1924, in Provo, Utah to David Charles and Delta Carter Bird. After David's death, Delta married Edward Lloyd Wilkey.
Alta was raised in Nephi and attended Juab High School. She served as Queen of the UTE Stampede in Nephi in 1945.
She served in the Central American Mission from Sept 1953 - Sept 1955 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the people that she met in Guatemala, Nicaragua and Honduras.
She married David Carnell Bettridge in the Salt Lake Temple on June 23, 1960 and was married for 59 years.
Alta was a loving and caring person and served her family and others. She served as a Pink Lady at the LDS Hospital and in various church callings including the Relief Society and Primary. She also served as a service missionary at Welfare Square.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Edward, Marjorie, David, Irma, and an unnamed brother. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Wilkey (Annetta); her son, Alan; her daughter, Patricia (Kevin); and her granddaughters, Annalyse and Breanne.
The family is appreciative of CNS Hospice Services.
A viewing will be held on March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1155 N 1200 W in SLC.
The interment will be held at 4 pm at the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or humanitarian aid in honor of Alta. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020