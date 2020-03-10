|
1933 ~ 2020
Alton LaVon Jackson passed away from cancer March 6th, 2020, at home. He was born Oct. 18, 1933 in Leota, Utah to Nannie (Nan) and John Jackson, Jr. He graduated from Payson High School 1951.
He married Dorothy (Dody) Lynne Koldewyn June 10th, 1955 and they had 7 children. He earned his pilot wings and graduated as a second lieutenant in the USAF June 1955. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and retired after serving 20 years with the rank of Lt. Col. He moved to Walla Walla in 1974 where he lived the remainder of his life. His first wife, Dody, preceded him in death in 2003. In 2009 he married family life long friend Betty Gould. He was part owner and developer of Sunset Villa Mobile Home Park in College Place, WA. He is survived by his wife Betty; his children: Douglas (Nida), Scott (Sandra), Kelly, Mark (Candace), Julie (Jeff) Beaujeu, Charee (Peter), and Camille (Brian) Jorgensen; his step-children Lynne (Andy) Venable, Curtis (Yolanda) Hollis, and Nancy (Tracy) Tippets; as well as 33 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was a very loving and generous man and has helped a lot of people. He will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at Oplin Family Mortuary 494 South 300 East Pleasant Grove, UT 84062. Friday March 13th. Viewing at 9:30 AM and Funeral at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the education trust at America First Credit Union under the Alton Jackson Irrevocable Trust account.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2020