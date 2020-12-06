Alvy M. Dorman
1933 ~ 2020
Our dear dad, Alvy Dorman, passed away at home on December 2, 2020. He was born September 24, 1933, in Ventura, California with a little sister, Janet, arriving four years later. He grew up with a single mother who taught him a staunch work ethic. As a kid, Dad sold papers on street corners in Los Angeles and he worked in movie theaters and gas stations as a teenager. He loved fast cars and wooed his future wife, Marilyn, with his Hudson Hornet.
Dad served in the Korean War and was quite innovative in hopping up the heaters so the soldiers in his unit would not freeze. He also worked as a gunner and radio chief. When he returned from his service, he worked as a commercial fisherman until he started landing jobs in the motion picture industry as a sound technician. He settled into his career, married Marilyn Landrum on July 25, 1959, and started a family in Glendale, California. He and our mom joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints shortly after their first child was born and raised their children to love God and serve others. Dad loved to give service any way he could. He served for many years in the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department and was the best and most consistent Home Teacher for his families. He also served in his church as a ward clerk, ward mission leader, financial clerk, executive secretary, stake employment specialist, and stake high counselor. Dad also grew his career as a sound technician and finished his career as the Director of the Sound Department for Hanna Barbera working on cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Smurfs, Yogi Bear, Jetsons, and the Flintstones. He enjoyed working with all of the voice talents who came to his studio for recording. His professional accomplishments can be found at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0233760/
Dad retired to Bethel Island, California where he and our mother enjoyed boating and entertaining family who came for visits. He belonged to the United States Power Squadron and, never able to hold still, worked part-time moving pianos and at a local marina to keep from getting bored. He and our mother decided to move to Utah to be closer to their grandchildren and settled in Herriman, Utah after more than a decade of fun in the sun. Dad became known as the Tootsie-Roll man and generously supplied many children, young and old, with the treats. He was a man of many stories and we have tried hard to capture them for posterity. Dad lost our mother in 2016 and did the best he could to carry on. He is gone from us now to be with her and all his family who are in Heaven. Alvy is survived by three daughters, Deanna Sabey (Scott), Debbie Keel (Paul), and Desiree Durtschi (Mike), and five grandchildren, Alex Dorman, Nicholas Sabey, Cecelia Keel, Nathan Durtschi, and Natalie Durtschi. Funeral services will be held on December 9, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Larkin Riverton Mortuary, 3688 West 121600 South, Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:00-10:45 at the same location. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Online condolences and a zoom link to view the funeral can be found at www.larkincares.com