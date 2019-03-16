1929 ~ 2019

Born September 30, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Pearl Le Ann Gregory Buxton and Charles Henry Buxton. Al is survived by his brother Ron Buxton, sister Beverly Peck, wife Lois Buxton, daughter's Christine Connors, Cindy Voss (Steve), Robyn Schreiter (Randy), grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Al served in the Korean War. Al retired from Mountain Bell after 31 years, then went and worked for the University of Utah's Telecommunications department. Al was a huge University of Utah sports' fan, from tailgating to traveling to various sporting events. Al was known for being a great baseball and softball player, from which he inherited the nickname "AB." When "AB" was up to bat all the kids in the stands would rush out past the outfield fence to field one of Big Al's home runs. Al loved bowling, playing golf, and spending time with his family. We would like to thank Craig and John at the Community Nursing Services.

Celebration of Life for Al will be held on March 20, at University of Utah's Rice Eccles Stadium 451 South 1400 East Salt Lake City, UT on the main level, from 12:00-2:00pm free parking in west stadium lot. If you are a true Ute fan, please wear your Utah red in support of Al's love for Utah Athletics. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests to donate to the University of Utah's Crimson Club.



Published in Deseret News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary