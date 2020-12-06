Alvin Gene Bytheway
1929 ~ 2020
Our dear father and brother, Alvin Gene Bytheway, returned to heaven November 25, 2020. Alvin was born December 7, 1929, in Spanish Fork, Utah to Henry K. Bytheway and Mercy R. Hill. He was raised in West Jordan, Utah, and learned hard work, honesty, and frugality at an early age. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western States Mission then graduated from the University of Utah in Mechanical Engineering. He also served in the Air Force ROTC. Alvin married his sweetheart, Criesta Thomas, in the LDS Salt Lake Temple on October 10, 1957. Together they raised four children in Murray, Utah, in love and never-ending service. Alvin worked at the Sandia Base in Albuquerque and then as an engineer for the U.S. Government Defense Department. He was patient, righteous, hard-working, and kind to others. He was never afraid of a big project and didn't like to be idle. He was diligent and faithful in all his church callings, from years as a scoutmaster, bishop, stake clerk, high councilor. He quietly changed things for the better wherever he went. Alvin and Criesta served a mission together in the LDS Philippines MTC. They both had firm testimonies of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and were committed to the Savior's work. Alvin was devoted to Criesta during their 56 years of marriage. They were always together serving and traveling around the world. He lovingly cared for her in her later years until her passing in 2013.
Alvin is survived by four grateful children: Reneé (Jon) Bronson, Sid (Trish), Jared (Shellie), Emily (Greg) Oldroyd, 17 adoring grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his dear younger sister, Darlene. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Criesta, and by his siblings and their spouses: LeRoy (Stella), Ronald (Cleo), Glenden (Marie), Mervin (Donna), Quintin (Imogene), Elva (Calvin) Webb, Ralph (Ruth), and Charles (Frieda).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1:00pm. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, extended family and friends are asked to view the services remotely. To see full obituary, leave online condolences and view services live, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please find some way to be of service to someone.