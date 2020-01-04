Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Brighton 1st ward
2925 E. Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Brighton 1st ward
2925 E. Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Lamoine Heaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Lamoine Heaton Obituary
Alvin Lamoine Heaton
1935 - 2020
Murray, UT-Lamoine Heaton, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 84, passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2020. Born November 18, 1935 in Alton, Utah to Wilford Heaton and Ina Glover. He married Kerrie Lee Mabey on April 16, 1987 in the Jordan River Temple. Lamoine served in the U.S. Army. He also served 15 years at the LDS Conference Center. At the time of his passing he was a supervisor at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. He is survived by a large loving family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Brighton 1st ward located at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -