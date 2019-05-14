Alvin Perkes

1948 ~ 2019

George Alvin Perkes, 70, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on November 26, 1948 in Murray, Utah to Grant H. and Alice Ann Johnson. Alvin married Linda Mae Butterfield. He served in the US Army and was an Engineer at Kennecott.

Dad lived and loved life to the fullest. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. Dad was our hero, confidant, teacher and best friend. He was always there to lend a helping hand and expected nothing in return. With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our wonderful, thoughtful, caring Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend.

Survived by his children, Jeanette (Lee) Gillman, Larry G. (Deanna) Bingham, Jr. and Terry Lynn (Tonya) Bingham; grandchildren, Kelly, Amber, Brad, Alicia, Kristin, Derek, Curtis and Justin; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Perkes, Jean (Ron) Eskelson, Tammy (Jerry) Strahan; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda Mae; siblings, Roy, Anne, Fred and Christine.

A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. prior. Inurnment will be Friday, May 17, at 12 Noon at the Midvale City Cemetery, 450 West 7500 South.

www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary