Alvin Ty Casto
8/7/41 - 6/18/20
Our Husband, Father and Grandfather Alvin Ty Casto passed away on June 18, 2020, after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Al was born August 7, 1941 to Lamar & Dorthy B. Casto. He grew up in South Salt Lake City, Utah and enjoyed spending time during the summers with family in the Uinta Basin area. He played football for Granite High School and graduated in 1959. At 19, he served an LDS mission in Northern California.
After returning home from his mission, Al happened to walk by the home of Myrna Peterson. They ended up dating and after a short 8 months, they were married August 2, 1963 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Al worked various jobs before he hired on with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Department in 1965. He held several positions but spoke most fondly of his time in Canyon Patrol often sharing stories of his time in the Wasatch Mountains. He retired in 1995.
Al & Myrna built their current home in 1969, where they raised their 3 wonderful children. As a family, they enjoyed camping in the Uintas, Flaming Gorge & Fishlake. Al enjoyed ceramics and later took up woodturning & was known for making beautiful bowls and pens.
Al is survived by his loving wife Myrna, children: Thayne (Sheri) Casto, DaLyn (Lester) Mabe, Sharla (Corby) Larsen, Grandchildren: Erin, Cade, Ashleigh & Cole; Stepsisters Crystal Hutchings & Susan Brandt & many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his infant daughter Jerole', his parents & step-mom Emojean Casto.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 am at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, UT. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Online condolences or memories can be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
8/7/41 - 6/18/20
Our Husband, Father and Grandfather Alvin Ty Casto passed away on June 18, 2020, after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Al was born August 7, 1941 to Lamar & Dorthy B. Casto. He grew up in South Salt Lake City, Utah and enjoyed spending time during the summers with family in the Uinta Basin area. He played football for Granite High School and graduated in 1959. At 19, he served an LDS mission in Northern California.
After returning home from his mission, Al happened to walk by the home of Myrna Peterson. They ended up dating and after a short 8 months, they were married August 2, 1963 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Al worked various jobs before he hired on with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Department in 1965. He held several positions but spoke most fondly of his time in Canyon Patrol often sharing stories of his time in the Wasatch Mountains. He retired in 1995.
Al & Myrna built their current home in 1969, where they raised their 3 wonderful children. As a family, they enjoyed camping in the Uintas, Flaming Gorge & Fishlake. Al enjoyed ceramics and later took up woodturning & was known for making beautiful bowls and pens.
Al is survived by his loving wife Myrna, children: Thayne (Sheri) Casto, DaLyn (Lester) Mabe, Sharla (Corby) Larsen, Grandchildren: Erin, Cade, Ashleigh & Cole; Stepsisters Crystal Hutchings & Susan Brandt & many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his infant daughter Jerole', his parents & step-mom Emojean Casto.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 25th at 11:00 am at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray, UT. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Online condolences or memories can be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.