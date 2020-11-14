Alvin Wright Morgan Jr.

06/26/1933 ~ 11/09/2020

In loving memory of our father,

grandfather, brother and friend.

Provo, Utah-Alvin Wright Morgan Jr. passed away in Provo, Utah on November 9, 2020. "Al" was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Alvin Wright Morgan and Maurine Bee Morgan.

Al, also known to his childhood friends and family as "Bill," was raised in Eastern, Idaho. He graduated from Twin Falls High School where he lettered in tennis, was a member of Future Farmers of America, and enjoyed theatre and choir. He had a great love for music and had a beautiful tenor voice, which blessed the lives of many. Upon graduating, Al attended Brigham Young University (BYU) where he met Sharon Elaine LeBaron. Shortly after, Al enlisted in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. His marksmanship qualified him to be a sharp-shooter, but when his typing skills were discovered, he was assigned to be a Remington Raider (clerk/typist). He enjoyed sharing their motto, "We don't retreat--we backspace."

After his return from Alaska, he was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States mission.

Following his mission, Al returned to BYU, where he courted his sweetheart, Sharon. They were married in the Salt Lake City temple on December 12, 1958. Al graduated with a degree in Sociology and earned a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Utah.

He worked for LDS Family Services as a social worker for over thirty years. He eventually became the director for the Northwestern states, which included, Alaska, Washington, Northern California and Oregon and served as a board member for the National Council for Adoption. He especially enjoyed his work and found much joy in placing children with their adoptive families.

Al, Sharon and their young family moved several times. They resided in Utah, Michigan and Washington, eventually settling in Salem, Oregon in 1973, where they continued to raise their thirteen children. In 2005, Al and Sharon moved to Provo, Utah where they enjoyed time with friends and family. They also spent several winters at the "Glen" in Mesa, Arizona.

Al strongly valued time spent with his family. Among some of his favorite activities were road trips, camping, playing scrabble, and attending his children and grandchildren's events.

Al was kind, humble, wise, patient, and compassionate. With his gentle hands and loving heart, he cared for, blessed and lifted many, including those who were downtrodden and lonely and sought to bring them comfort and peace. He spoke fondly of and expressed his love often for his many friends.

He loved his Heavenly Father and often studied his scriptures and knelt fervent prayer. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ which was evidenced in the way he served his family and fellowmen. He was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Among other responsibilities in the Church, he served as stake President of the East Salem, Oregon; Dallas, Oregon and Monmouth, Oregon stakes and later as a stake patriarch. While in Provo, Al and Sharon served a mission for the Church at the Missionary Training Center.

Al is survived by his thirteen children: LeaMarie Robertson (Carl); William W. Morgan (Beverly); John E. Morgan (Myra); Nelson Morgan da Silva (Cassia); Celeste A. Olsen (Lars); Cathy E. Dolenc (Don); SheriAnne Andersen (Eric); Kathryn M. Enfield (David); David L. Morgan (Marquelle); Bonnie E. Brinton (Andy); Alvin J. Morgan (Jen); Barbara E. Gardner (Dustin); Sarah C. Ashliman (Paul). He and Sharon are grandparents to sixty-five grandchildren and their spouses and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Diane Slade, his brother Michael Morgan (Chris); his brother-in-law Edward LeBaron (Nancy); and sisters-in-law Margaret "Peggy" Jeffrey (Ed); Barbara Robins, Mary Eckert (Paul); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He genuinely loved all of his family.

He is proceeded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents, his step-mother Carolyne, his sister Maurine "Bee," and his brother Stephen, as well as two grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Al was shown immense love and affection by his family and caregivers that allowed him to remain in the comfort of his home. The family would also like to thank his sweet caregivers, Maxwell and Kellen Belarmino for their gentle and loving care.

Due to Covid, a service for immediate family members will be held this Saturday, November 14, 2020. A grave side service will follow.



