Amy Floisand Olsen

1934 - 2019

Amy Floisand Olsen passed away on March 23, 2019, in West Bountiful, Utah. She was born August 22, 1934, in Bergen Norway, to Ivar and Agnes Floisand. She and her family immigrated to Utah in 1948. Amy was introduced to Halvor M. Olsen through a mutual friend, and their relationship flourished as they participated in a Norwegian Folk Dance group. On June 3, 1977 she and Halvor were married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Soon after their marriage, they built a home in West Bountiful, which became the base from which they rendered love, service, generosity, faith, and gratitude to all. Amy was always a caregiver and a ministering angel to others. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings throughout her life. After working at Beneficial Life Insurance Company for over 40 years, Amy retired and she and Halvor have remained inseparable. Amy is survived by her loving husband, as well as three siblings, Elna (Howard) Luker, Johannes (Berith) Floisand, and Harald (Barbara) Floisand. She is also survived by a total of 22 nieces and nephews. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, and by three siblings, Willard (Ellinor) Floisand, Lizzie Floisand, Trygve (Nada) Floisand.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the West Bountiful 6th Ward Chapel, 1750 North 900 West, West Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday March 29, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah and again from 9:45-10:45 A.M. at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

