Amy Jo Preston
1968 ~ 2019
West Valley City-Amy Jo Preston was called home by her Father in Heaven on December 20, 2019 while surrounded by family and friends. Born October 8, 1968, in Salt Lake City to Lynette Kay Timothy Preston and Kay "R" Preston. She was the second of their four children. Amy was born with special needs. Throughout her 51 years in this life, she brought joy and Christlike love to her family and all those who came in contact with her. Amy was regarded as an Angel on earth and was the heart of all family gatherings. She loved to be the center of attention. She never met anyone without immediately making them her friend. Everyone received a long hug and a kiss on their hand. She loved babies and animals. If she saw a baby, she would ask to hold the child even if she didn't know them. Amy had a wonderful sense of humor and was also known to be a delightful tease. She knew how to push buttons to get a rise out of anyone, challenging many to arm wrestle, surprising them with her strength despite her petite frame. You might have even been a lucky recipient to get an "Amy pinch" on the bottom. She is survived by her mother, Lynette; siblings Bambi Preston, Jeremy Preston and Jenny McDonald, Courtnie and Chris Cederholm, Nick and Kara Johnson, Samantha and Joseph Musser, and Mitchell Preston. Twenty-one nieces and nephews, loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A viewing for Amy will be held on Friday, December 27, from 6-8pm, at the LDS Constitution Ward building located at 2850 West 3835 South West Valley City, Utah 84119. Funeral services will be at the same LDS ward building on Saturday, December 28, at 11am.
A short viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:30am. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah, immediately following the funeral. For more information and online condolences visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 24, 2019