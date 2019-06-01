Amy Udora Memmott Sanders

Salt Lake City, UT- Amy Udora Memmott Sanders was the Most Wonderful Mom in the World to her five sons and five daughters, 35 grandchildren, 74 great grand children, and her 22 great great grandchildren. She passed away peacefully in her Salt Lake City home surrounded by many members of her large family on May 29, 2019. This was exactly 27 years from the day she was sealed to her husband, Tennyson (Joe) Sanders, the love of her life, in the Saint George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Originally married August 13, 1949, in Ogden, Utah, the couple spent their lives loving and caring for their large family and the many friends they welcomed into their lives and home.

Born June 9, 1926, Amy had a lifetime of service. She helped to support her growing family, working long hours as a waitress for most of her life. She loved the opportunity of meeting and serving so many different people. She lovingly cared for her mother, father, and her disabled younger brother (Jack Memmott) until their deaths. If she knew a friend had a need, she was there to fill it for weeks, months, or years. Once she loved you, she never quit loving you, no matter what. She attended every important event she could get to in the lives of her family members. Just days before her death she made sure all the family graves were decorated for Memorial Day and just before going to the hospital, she insisted on visiting the local graves of her son (Gary Blair Sanders) and her nephew (Craig Sanders).

She is survived by nine children, Roxanna Charleen (Richard) Johnson, Rhea Irene McQuay, Calvin Dwayne, Ivy Inez (Farley) Collins, Amy LaReen (Louis) Mattena, Cheryl Ann (Dave) Plott, Tennyson Bryan (Susan), Randy Mark, Chad Gwynn (Donna), and daughter in Law Anna. She was preceded in death by her parents (Calvin and Roxie Charlotte Memmott), ten siblings, her husband Tennyson, her son Gary Blair (Anna), two great grandchildren (Jacob Farley Collins) and (Alixus Brooklyn Heath), and a great great grandchild (Nevaeh Rees )

The family is so grateful for the kind care she was given by the wonderful doctors and nurses in the St Marks Hospital during her last hospital stay and for support of the Hospice staff who helped her return home. The family also owes a great debt of gratitude to her children who lived nearby, who were always there to care for her increasing needs during the last years of our Mother's life.

Services will be held at the Edison Ward Chapel, 1401 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019. Viewings will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 255 S. 200 E. and Monday June 3, 2019, 8:45-9:45 a.m. at the Church. Graveside services will be held before interment in Scipio, Utah on Monday, June 3, 2019.Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com



