|
|
Anastasia Rishton Gotchy Holbrook
1933 ~ 2019
Our sweet, loving, kind, game-playing, bike-riding, line-dancing, tap-dancing, cat-loving Anastasia Rishton Gotchy Holbrook is having the best celebration in Heaven following her passing on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Bountiful, UT. She was born March 29, 1933 in Salt Lake City, UT to Rex and Catherine Rishton Gotchy.
After graduating from college, she became a schoolteacher where she met E. Donald Holbrook who was also a schoolteacher. They were sealed in the Manti Temple on July 18, 1955. They made their home in Bountiful where they raised four children.
Anastasia was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings.
She is survived by her children Kent (Mette) Holbrook, Shauna (James) Walker, Bret (Patrice) Holbrook and Nanette (John) Holmes, 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; sisters Patyra Astin, Cathe Ray, and brother Rex Asel Gotchy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Dwight, and sister Marcia Meister.
Funeral Services and viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, UT. Viewing times will be Wednesday, October 16, 7-8:30 pm and Thursday, October 17 from 10-10:45 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. For more details see the online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2019